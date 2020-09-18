Wayne County to hold annual equipment auction Saturday

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Wayne County Department of Public Services' Equipment Auction takes place Saturday at 10 a.m.

The auction will held at Greater Detroit Auto Auction, located on King Road in Brownstown Township.

The auction allows the County to sell equipment and vehicles it no longer needs and provide the proceeds to the department listing the item for auction.

More than 75 Wayne County vehicles will be auctioned off Saturday. A full list can be found here.

