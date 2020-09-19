Allen Park man charged in connection with property damage to Fort Street Bridge

DETROIT – Allen Park resident Miguel Gomez has been charged in connection with property damage to Fort Street Bridge in southwest Detroit.

Gomez is charged with malicious destruction of property and reckless driving.

Original Story: Driver arrested after jumping over drawbridge on Detroit’s west side

On Sept. 16 at around 7 p.m. Detroit police officers responded to a location in the 10500 block of West Fort Street and Miller Road. Officers went to the location after a call about hazardous conditions was made.

Officers discovered a vehicle at rest on the western side of the Fort Street drawbridge over the Rouge River.

Gomez, 26, allegedly struck and drove through the bridge’s security gate while speeding. Because the security gate was not fully lowered, the vehicle went airborne before landing on the other side of the bridge. Police officers arrested Gomez at the scene.

“These pandemic times have seemingly brought out the worst in many Michigan drivers. The rules of the road are the same and there is no place for drivers who refuse to follow them and instead try alleged stunts like this,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

He could be arraigned Saturday, Sept. 19 in Detroit’s 36th District Court.