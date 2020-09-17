62ºF

Local News

Driver arrested after jumping over drawbridge on Detroit’s west side

Driver suspected of being under influence from using ‘whippits,' police say

Tim Pamplin

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Drawbridge, Fort Street Bridge, Detroit Police Department DPD, Crime, Traffic

DETROIT – A driver was arrested Wednesday after jumping his car over a rising drawbridge on Detroit’s west side.

“And I looked, I said, ‘No he ain’t,’” said drawbridge operator Andre Locke.

The incident happened along the Fort Street Bridge. Police said the driver is suspected of being under the influence from using “whippits.”

Locke, who witnessed the incident, said he hit the emergency stop and the bridge jammed.

“Over he went, blew out all four of his tires, and then he crashed into the other gate,” Locke said.

A call from police described the incident as something from “Dukes of Hazards.” Locke said he called it “The Blues Brothers.”

“That’s first for me,” Lock said.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: