Detroit business owner charged for operating illegal chop shop

DETROIT – Detroit police have arrested 36-year-old Metro Detroit resident Haydar Alhaydari in connection with a chop shop operation on the city’s west side.

Chop shops are illegal garages that buy stolen cars, disassemble them and sell their individual parts for profit.

On Wednesday, Sept 16. at around 2 p.m. members of the Commercial Auto Theft Section assisted Detroit Buildings Safety Engineering and Environmental Department with an inspection of Greenlight Auto Parts, Inc in the 9200 block of Freeland in Detroit.

While inspecting officers determined that two vehicle parts were stolen. A search warrant was immediately executed at the location.

Officials later learned several additional vehicle parts were stolen. A weapon was also recovered.

Alhaydari, the owner of the business was issued several ordinances for multiple violations that range from no state repair facility license, occupancy permit and no major component parts book.

Alhaydari was arraigned on Friday and charged with one count of operating a chop shop, six counts of receiving and concealing stolen property and five counts of felony firearm. Alhaydari’s bond was set to $5,000.

