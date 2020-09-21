Metro Detroit weather: Above normal temperatures expected this week

DETROIT – Summer’s last stand, officially, is Tuesday. But don’t expect a fall feel going forward. There’s still plenty of above normal temperatures that lie ahead.

Hello, Autumn!

The Autumnal Equinox (a.k.a. fall) arrives at 9:31 AM. That’s when the sun will be directly over the equator on its slow trek south. Ironically, that will be coolest day of this week’s forecast, with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures continue warming into the weekend. Upper 70s take over Wednesday and remain through Friday. With Saturday bringing the big 8-0 back to southeast Michigan.

Dry Stretch

Along with these comfortable daytime finishes, we will stay dry until the weekend. High pressure is ‘stuck’ between us and Hurricane Teddy. Farther east, another stubborn high over the Atlantic doesn’t want to go anywhere. So we get plenty of sunshine along with these enjoyable temperatures. The only exception will be added smoke aloft from wildfires. There’s a lot more across western Michigan and the U.P. right now, and that will drift over us tomorrow. Don’t expect crystal clear blue skies, but more hazy sunshine.

Active Tropics

Tropical Storm Beta will make landfall this evening along the Texas Gulf coast. Along with Teddy in the Atlantic, those are the only two organized systems we’re looking at right now. But there’s quite a bit of hurricane season left, which runs through November 30. Of course, there are no guarantees we won’t see anything beyond that, so buckle up!