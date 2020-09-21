Robber who threatened store employee with box cutter wanted by Detroit police

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a robbery that happened on the city’s east side.

On Sept. 10 at around 5:20 p.m. in the 14300 block of Harper in Detroit, a 49-year-old store employee witnessed an unknown man attempting to leave the location with merchandise in his pockets.

The employee tried stopping the man by standing in front of the door. Police say the man then pushed past the employee and the situation got physical.

During the situation the robber pulled out a box cutter which led to the employee backing off.

The robber is described as a black man in the middle to late 40s, 6 feet tall and weighs 215 pounds.

He has a light complexion and is bald. The man was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

