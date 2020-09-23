62ºF

Local News

Hello Kitty Cafe and Barbie pop-up trucks will be in Metro Detroit this weekend

Both trucks will set up on Saturday at Twelve Oaks Mall

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

The Hello Kitty Cafe truck will make a stop at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
NOVI, Mich. – The Hello Kitty Cafe truck will be making a stop in Metro Detroit on Saturday during its 2020 East Coast Tour.

The tour will stop at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi. In addition, a pink Barbie pop-up truck will also stop at the mall, offering 90s-themed apparel and accessories.

The two trucks will be open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. near the mall’s food court.

Certain efforts will be in place at the two trucks:

  • Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of each truck
  • Stanchions and social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests in line
  • Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes
  • POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes
  • Hand sanitizer will be provided
  • Contactless and cashless transactions

Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to stay home if feeling sick, wear a mask, maintain a 6-foot distance from other customers and clean hands after contact with frequently touched surfaces.

The Hello Kitty Cafe truck will include new collectibles such as a Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie plush toy and sprinkle mugs.

The Barbie truck, as part of its Totally Throwback Tour, will include denim jackets, t-shirts and Polaroid cameras in limited quantities.

Only credit and debit cards will be accepted.

For more information, visit barbie.mattel.com or sanrio.com/pages/hellokittycafe-trucks.

