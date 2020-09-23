Hello Kitty Cafe and Barbie pop-up trucks will be in Metro Detroit this weekend

NOVI, Mich. – The Hello Kitty Cafe truck will be making a stop in Metro Detroit on Saturday during its 2020 East Coast Tour.
The tour will stop at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi. In addition, a pink Barbie pop-up truck will also stop at the mall, offering 90s-themed apparel and accessories.
The two trucks will be open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. near the mall’s food court.
Certain efforts will be in place at the two trucks:
- Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of each truck
- Stanchions and social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests in line
- Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes
- POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes
- Hand sanitizer will be provided
- Contactless and cashless transactions
Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to stay home if feeling sick, wear a mask, maintain a 6-foot distance from other customers and clean hands after contact with frequently touched surfaces.
The Hello Kitty Cafe truck will include new collectibles such as a Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie plush toy and sprinkle mugs.
The Barbie truck, as part of its Totally Throwback Tour, will include denim jackets, t-shirts and Polaroid cameras in limited quantities.
Only credit and debit cards will be accepted.
For more information, visit barbie.mattel.com or sanrio.com/pages/hellokittycafe-trucks.