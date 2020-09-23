Hello Kitty Cafe and Barbie pop-up trucks will be in Metro Detroit this weekend

NOVI, Mich. – The Hello Kitty Cafe truck will be making a stop in Metro Detroit on Saturday during its 2020 East Coast Tour.

The tour will stop at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi. In addition, a pink Barbie pop-up truck will also stop at the mall, offering 90s-themed apparel and accessories.

The two trucks will be open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. near the mall’s food court.

Certain efforts will be in place at the two trucks:

Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of each truck

Stanchions and social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests in line

Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes

POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes

Hand sanitizer will be provided

Contactless and cashless transactions

Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to stay home if feeling sick, wear a mask, maintain a 6-foot distance from other customers and clean hands after contact with frequently touched surfaces.

The Hello Kitty Cafe truck will include new collectibles such as a Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie plush toy and sprinkle mugs.

The Barbie truck, as part of its Totally Throwback Tour, will include denim jackets, t-shirts and Polaroid cameras in limited quantities.

Only credit and debit cards will be accepted.

For more information, visit barbie.mattel.com or sanrio.com/pages/hellokittycafe-trucks.