Rising Detroit rap star known as ‘Jizzle P’ shot and killed in front of mother

DETROIT – A rising star in Detroit’s rap community was shot and killed Tuesday night while sitting in a car on the city’s west side.

Aaron Mays, better known as Jizzle P, was just starting to get some attention on the national stage.

His mother, Senekua Mays, said she walked out of her home at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night. Her 25-year-old son was sitting in a car and the two of them were talking. That’s when she said someone ran up and opened fire on her son.

“My heart don’t hurt, my soul hurt ... I watched my son die,” she said.

Senekua Mays said she couldn’t see the suspect’s face because of the muzzle flashes from the gun.

“I couldn’t see his face at all the fire from the gun it was just too ...” his mother said. “I’m going to be strong for him. That’s why. He don’t want me to cry, he don’t want me to mourn -- and he don’t want to be on a t-shirt.”

Kenny Valentino, with Hot 107.5, said when someone like Jizzle P works hard, and starts to make it, and then is targeted like this, it hurts the young people that look up to him.

