‘Unmask Our Athletes’ protesters gather in Lansing to rally against mask mandate in school sports

LANSING, Mich. – A rally was held in Michigan on Wednesday called “Unmask Our Athletes.”

The supporters of the rally believe mandating that children and teens wear masks while playing sports is not just a nuisance, but also a danger to their health. Players are required to wear masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The organizer told Local 4 that they want their voices heard. They have emailed senators, met with state representatives and signed petitions.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge weighed in on athletes wearing masks.

“The exact risk of transmission during contact sports is not completely known. But, by their very nature, heavy breathing people coming in contact for a cumulative period of time -- over 15 minutes -- certainly makes spread very possible. And masks can decrease the risk,” McGeorge said.

McGeorge also said children and and do spread coronavirus.

“It’s critical that everyone continue to do their part to decrease transmission. Kids do get infected. Kids do act as a reservoir and can spread it to other kids and adults,” McGeorge said.

Michigan’s chief medical officer, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said if a player can’t wear a mask while playing then they should not play.

The rally participants said it should be up to the parents to decide if their children will wear masks or not.

