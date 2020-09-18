Metro Detroit high school football athletes, parents gear up for season with COVID-19 restrictions implemented

Orchard Lake – Before people were allowed into the stadium at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s on Thursday, they had to wear a mask, have their temperature checked and their name checked off of a guest list.

Rules to play from Lansing means an end to the student section at the games.

Each participant is allowed two people to attend -- the stands were filled primarily with parents and had plenty of room.

Thursday night’s game against Orchard Lake St. Mary’s and Walled Lake Western was the first of the season.

Normally the stands would be jammed, but this night was less than half full. The game went on, parents cheered their hearts out and the kids were just happy to be on the field.

Final score was 28-7 with Orchard Lake St. Mary’s taking the win.