Health officials remind residents that there is still an advisory in effect for harmful algal blooms in Ford Lake

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Health officials are reminding residents and visitors that a public health advisory for harmful algal blooms in Ford Lake in Ypsilanti remains in effect.

The initial advisory was issued in August. People and pets should avoid direct body contact with the scums in the lake, water that is blue-green, or water that looks like it has a green sheen or spilled paint on its surface. Do not swallow the lake water.

Some algal blooms are made of cyanobacteria that have the ability to produce toxins, causing a harmful algal bloom.

A Ford Lake resident notified the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services of a suspected harmful algal bloom earlier this summer. They said they saw an area of the water that had a “spilled paint” look on the surface. Testing confirmed microcystin in the water.

What you need to know