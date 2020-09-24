I-75 modernization project: Northbound single-lane closures in Oakland County to begin Friday

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Crews working on segment two of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County will start working to remove a temporary barrier wall on the northbound side of the freeway.

The work means there will be a moving lane closure, leaving one lane open in sections from 13 Mile Road to Coolidge Highway starting at 9 a.m. and ending by 3 p.m. on weekdays. And from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on weekends.

By early October, two lanes of northbound I-75 are expected to be open via the left and center lanes throughout the limits of segment two.

The first moving lane closure will start on Friday to allow crews to replace the temporary concrete barrier with barrels.

The barrels will remain in place this fall during work to open all lanes and ramps. Access to northbound I-75 entrance and exit ramps will be maintained once the lanes are shifted.

Both directions of I-75 will have two lanes open between 8 Mile and Adams roads until late November.

