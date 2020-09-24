VIDEO: Detroit restaurant broken into, police seek suspect

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a restaurant that was broken into on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, just after 5 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into a restaurant located in the 100 block of Piquette Avenue. Police said the suspect broke the lock off the front door, looked around inside and then fled on foot.

Surveillance video of the incident can be seen above.

Police said nothing appears to have been taken.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

