Detroit police: 4-year-old girl, 22-year-old man shot, suspected gunman taken into custody

DETROIT – Just before midnight Saturday, police announced they had taken Devontae Lamar Berrien into custody in connection with a double shooting on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, at about 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Berrien got into an argument with someone near the intersection of Belleterre Avenue and Burlingame Street and then fired multiple shots.

Police said 4-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man were struck and Berrien fled the location. The victims were taken to the hospital, where they are listed in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

