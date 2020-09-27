Triple shooting on Detroit’s west side includes 4-year-old victim

DETROIT – Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting on Detroit’s west side.
According to authorities, just after 7 p.m., three people were shot near the intersection of Belleterre Avenue and Burlingame Street. One of the victims is 4 years old. They were taken to the hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
More: Detroit crime news
On scene of a 4 year old shot according to @detroitpolice. 4 year old is in stable condition. Happened on Burlingame/Belleterre @clickondetroit @Local4News pic.twitter.com/7mUbbj2CfB— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryWDIVLocal4) September 26, 2020