Triple shooting on Detroit’s west side includes 4-year-old victim

4-year-old expected to survive, police say

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

A 4-year-old was struck in a triple shooting Sept. 26, 2020 on Detroit's west side.
DETROIT – Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, just after 7 p.m., three people were shot near the intersection of Belleterre Avenue and Burlingame Street. One of the victims is 4 years old. They were taken to the hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

