Kroger to invest $95 million and create 250 jobs in Romulus through new customer fulfillment center

ROMULUS, Mich. – Kroger, one of America’s largest grocery retailers, and Ocado, a world leader in technology for grocery ecommerce, on Monday announced Romulus as the latest location for a Customer Fulfillment Center.

“Kroger’s decision to invest $95 million and create 250 new jobs in Romulus further demonstrates that Wayne County is a global leader in logistics and fulfillment industries,” said Warren Evans, Wayne County Chief Executive.

The location confirms a previous announcement stating Kroger and Ocado would construct a CFC in the Great Lakes Region.

“Kroger is incredibly excited to develop one of our industry-leading Customer Fulfillment Centers in Michigan in relationship with Ocado to bring fresh food to our customers faster than ever before,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s senior vice president of supply chain, manufacturing and sourcing.

“We continue to invest in and constantly improve our e-commerce capabilities, focusing on cost-effective solutions. Our partnership with Ocado is an essential part of our evolving seamless ecosystem. In Michigan, we are engineering a smaller model for the region, leveraging advanced robotics technology and creative solutions to redefine the customer experience and respond to the growing demand for grocery e-commerce services.”

Kroger has partnered with Ocado to accelerate its ability to provide customers with anything, anytime, anywhere. The CFC model – an automated warehouse facility with digital and robotic capabilities – will be used to serve customers across the region. Kroger is designing a flexible distribution network, combining disaggregated demand and the proximity of its stores and facilities that vary in design and size.

“We are delighted to welcome the Kroger fulfillment center to Romulus, building on the city’s status as a logistics and fulfillment hub,” said Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff. “We are thrilled about the many new jobs the operations will provide to local residents. Even amid COVID-19, we have remained focused on ensuring Romulus continues to be a home of opportunity--for businesses and residents alike--and with the support of strong partners like Kroger, we can keep our community vibrant for years to come. At the same time, the innovative use of robotics at the fulfillment center to prepare grocery orders for delivery to customers nearby will offer residents critical access to healthy and fresh food.”

This new 135,000-square-foot CFC will accelerate Kroger’s ability to expand its products to a larger footprint.

The facility will be located at 15675 Wahrman in Romulus. The CFC is expected to become operational 18 months after the site breaks ground and will support customers in several markets, including Michigan, Northern Ohio, and Indiana.

READ MORE: Information on jobs in Metro Detroit