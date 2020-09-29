Property owners shoots man breaking and entering in Clyde Township, deputies say

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – St. Clair County Sheriff deputies said a man allegedly breaking into a property was shot in the face Monday by the property owner.

The incident happened at about 3:34 p.m. in the 6000 block of Lapeer Road in Clyde Township.

The 50-year-old property owner from Port Huron confronted a 27-year-old Kimball Township man as he was breaking and entering.

The suspect then tried to flee the area and started driving toward the owner, who discharged multiple rounds. One of the rounds struck the suspect in the face.

Deputies and Port Huron Major Crimes Unit later located the suspect at a hospital. He was transported to another hospital and is listed in serious condition.

The Port Huron Major Crimes Unit is still investigating the incident.