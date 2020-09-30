Ground search underway in Huron Township for missing 69-year-old man

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials are conducting a ground search for a missing 69-year-old man in Huron Township on Wednesday.

Raymond Foster was last seen on the morning of Sept. 22 leaving his home in the 19600 block of Middlebelt Road and walking to a store in the area of King and Middlebelt roads.

Foster is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall with dark complexion, brown eyes, short black hair and a clean shaven face. He was last seen wearing black and yellow colored pajama pants and black and white tennis shoes.

The Huron Township Department of Public Safety is conducting a ground search beginning in the area of King and Middlebelt roads, officials said Wednesday. The departments is asking the public not to approach the Huron Township Mounted Unit or the K9 Unit as they lead the search.

Anyone with information regarding Foster’s whereabouts are asked to contact the department’s emergency dispatch center at 734-753-4400.

