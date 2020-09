HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for a missing 69-year-old man.

Raymond Foster was last seen on Tuesday in the 19600 block of Middlebelt Road in Huron Township. He was leaving his home and walking to a store at King and Middlebelt roads.

Police said he was wearing yellow and black pajama-style pants. He was also wearing black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Huron Township Department of Public Safety Emergency Dispatch Center at 734-753-4400.

