Police investigating after father shot, killed outside Warren home

WARREN, Mich. – A 32-year-old father was found in his Warren driveway and pronounced dead at a hospital Tuesday night, police said.

Police were dispatched to the 21400 block of La Salle Blvd around 9 p.m. Witnesses told police an unknown Black man had arrived at the home and knocked on the door.

The victim answered the door and was told two people ran into his backyard. He went outside, and a short time later, his family heard five gunshots, police said. His girlfriend called 911.

Police said the victim’s 13-year-old son and a 6-year-old child were both in the house.

Several homes in the area had outdoor cameras. No motive is known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

