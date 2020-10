EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 17-year-old mother was found shot to death inside an Eastpointe home Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Rein Avenue, north of Nine Mile Road. The mother’s 6-week-old baby was not injured.

Police said the mother was visiting her boyfriend when shots were fired.

Police are investigating the circumstance of the shooting, but one person of interest is in custody.

You can watch Tim Pamplin’s full story in the video above.