Woman, boy found dead in Warren during investigation of body burned in Detroit car fire

WARREN, Mich. – Police found a woman and a boy dead inside a Warren home while trying to notify the family of a man whose body was discovered in a burning car in Detroit.

Detroit police were called around 2:30 a.m. Thursday to the 2100 block of Hyde Park Drive on the city’s east side.

Officials confirmed a body was found inside a burning car. The body was burned beyond recognition, authorities said.

Warren police officers responding to a scene at Dequindre Road and Otis Avenue on Oct. 1, 2020. (WDIV)

During the course of the investigation, officials identified the body -- a Warren man. The Warren Police Department was asked to notify the man’s family.

Warren officers went to the home before 11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Dequindre Road and Otis Avenue, police said.

There was no answer at the home, but Warren police found the bodies of a woman and a body inside, according to authorities.

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what happened, but the case is being handled as a possible double homicide, they said.

The suspect is still on the loose, according to police.