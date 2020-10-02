DDOT bus service stops due to driver labor dispute

DETROIT – The city of Detroit announced Friday morning that there is no bus service due to a driver labor dispute.

Drivers walked off the job Friday morning.

Here is the statement from the city’s Department of Transportation (DDOT):

“The Detroit Department of Transportation is currently undergoing a driver work stoppage due to a labor dispute. At the time being there is no bus service. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working with union representatives to get buses back on the road as soon as possible. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.”

Earlier this year, one driver died from COVID-19 and others were hospitalized. Drivers were worried a promise made by city hall for more protection would not be fulfilled.

“We’re coming out here, we’re putting it on the line. My men and women are putting it on the line every day,” President of DDOT Union Local 26 Glenn Tolbert said in July.

Mayo Mike Duggan first announced safety measures for DDOT buses back when the pandemic hit in March.

“You can see those drivers being at a high risk of exposure because of the number of people coming into close contact,” said Duggan. “We need to put a lot more resources into cleaning, given what we’re facing."

At one point in March, DDOT bus fares were suspended in order to reduce close contact between drivers and passengers