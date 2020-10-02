Family seeks answers for death of woman found in vehicle in Detroit

DETROIT – The family of Charlatta Roper is asking for the public’s help in her death. Police said her body was found in the back seat of a car, found in an alley near Wilshire and Hayes.

“Why would you want to hurt something like that. She’s beautiful man. Do you see this?” said Robert Johnson.

Robert Johnson is asking some tough questions Thursday night and he said he knows someone has the answer.

“She was my very niece. She just called me, the day before,” said Robert Johnson.

Police found her body in the back seat of a car Wednesday morning in an alley near Wilshire and Hayes in Detroit.

Thursday night, her family held a candlelight vigil in her honor, asking for strength.

Pink balloons and the No. 29 surrounded the corner. Pink was her favorite color and 29 for her age.

“We would never, ever thought that you would leave us like this in this way -- that no one would take you from us like this,” said Lisa Johnson, aunt.

But her family said although she’s gone, she left a colorful rainbow as a reminder and she’ll always be with them.

Meanwhile her family still needs answers.

“Turn yourself in, that’s all I got to say,” said Roper’s mother, Princess Johnson.