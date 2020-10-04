Detroit Lions game to take place after New Orleans Saints player’s COVID-19 test comes back negative

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions game will still take place this afternoon after a second COVID-19 test administered on New Orleans Saints fullback Michael Burton came back negative.

Today’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Ford Field.

Initially, it was unclear whether the game between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints would take place this afternoon.

The uncertainty came after Burton tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday on the flight to Detroit, NBC reported.

Burton was tested again to confirm the diagnosis. Everyone who came in contact with him including seven players were tested. The tests of those players also came back negative.

