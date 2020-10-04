50ºF

Watch live: President Trump’s doctor provides health update from Walter Reed

President flown to military hospital Friday after COVID-19 diagnosis

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington. Trump told the world that he and first lady Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19 in a tweet at 12:54 a.m. Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
BETHESDA, Md. – Watch a live NBC News Special Report as President Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, provides an update on Trump’s condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. You can watch live coverage in the video player below.

