Watch live: President Trump’s doctor provides health update from Walter Reed
President flown to military hospital Friday after COVID-19 diagnosis
BETHESDA, Md. – Watch a live NBC News Special Report as President Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, provides an update on Trump’s condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
The event begins at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. You can watch live coverage in the video player below.
