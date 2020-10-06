Thieves jump through sunroof to steal car in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ahamad Alsaidi said while he was inside on Sept. 28, thieves were outside trying to break into his white Dodge Challenger.

“We were awake around 1:15 am. We were downstairs in the basement doing the laundry,” Alsaidi said.

He said his car is a push to start and a key fob is needed. He always locks his car doors and takes the key fob with him to keep people from stealing it.

“We seen the car wasn’t in the driveway on the camera. We came outside expecting it to just happened, but we came outside, there was already cops out here," he said. “They went through the sunroof. You see them on the video, with a screwdriver, wedging it open and then they forced it open, both of them. It took them 3 minutes, to get the sunroof open. At one point, he was standing in the vehicle, covered by the sunroof, at least over a minute."

He wasn’t the only person in the area that had this happen to them. Something similar happened weeks before.

“Upset, frustrated. This happened two months ago, 11 o’clock at night, during Ramadan. Another Charger that was here about two and half months ago,” said Alsaidi.

He said the thieves took his car on a joy ride and crashed it.

