Van Buren Township police looking for man who is suspected of pooping inside empty box in Meijer

Suspect also accused of stealing from store

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for a man they said pooped into an empty box in Meijer before sealing it back up and putting it on a shelf.

The incident happened on Thursday around 3:50 p.m. The man also stole something before he left the store, police said.

He left the parking lot in a light-colored Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Harrison at 734-699-8937.

Police are looking for a man they said pooped into an empty box in Meijer before sealing it back up and putting it on a shelf. (Van Buren Township Police Department)

