Van Buren Township police looking for man who is suspected of pooping inside empty box in Meijer

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for a man they said pooped into an empty box in Meijer before sealing it back up and putting it on a shelf.

The incident happened on Thursday around 3:50 p.m. The man also stole something before he left the store, police said.

He left the parking lot in a light-colored Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Harrison at 734-699-8937.

