Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old girl last seen Monday

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, Reign Ross was last seen at about 6 p.m. by her mother at their home in the 16900 block of Five Points Street, just south of Six Mile Road. Police said she ran away after an argument and has not been seen since.

Reign is described 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 170 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, green and pink leggings and gym shoes.

Anyone who has seen Reign Ross or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.