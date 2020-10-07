Dog killed, owner injured in attack by 2 other dogs in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A woman was injured and her 10-month-old dog killed after being attacked by two dogs in a Roseville neighborhood.

Sometime after 6 p.m. on Monday, Mark Billings drove up Kathy Street in Roseville and turned left on Frazho Road, heading to a grocery store he frequently visits.

However, this time was different when he suddenly stopped his truck.

“She was on top of her dog yelling, ‘Help me. Help my dog,’” Billings said.

The 45-year-old woman was walking her dog -- a Beagle named Bella -- when two dogs, described as a large pit bull and a small pit bull, raced across the street and attacked.

A neighbor’s ring doorbell captured the incident.

“I just started beating the dog with the breaker bar. I just started swinging,” Billings said.

Other neighbors also ran to help, beating the dogs away, but not before damage was done. A neighbor gave Bella CPR for several minutes before the dog succumbed to her injuries. The woman was taken to a hospital.

“I felt that I was destined to be to help that lady by the man upstairs. I had a reason to go to Kroger and He had a reason for me to be there,” Billings said.

The woman suffered bites to her leg but it expected to OK. Another neighbor, as well as Billings, also suffered bites. Billings already had a rabies shot but will have to get more until the dogs are found.