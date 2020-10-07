Officials seize 21 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine at Ambassador Bridge

WINDSOR, Ontario – Around 21 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine was seized by officials at the Ambassador Bridge on Sept. 22.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) made the discovery. They said the meth was found with a Brampton resident and is estimated to be worth about $2.7 million.

Officials said a commercial truck entered Canada through the Ambassador Bridge and was referred for a secondary examination. During the examination, border services officers discovered a duffel bag filled with packages of suspected methamphetamine.

Jaspreet Singh, 29, of Brampton, Ontario is charged with Importation of Scheduled I substance and Possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing.

