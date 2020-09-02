Despite travel restrictions, more than 80 guns seized at Michigan ports of entry this year

DETROIT – Since COVID-19 travel restrictions began March 21, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Michigan ports of entry have seized more weapons than they did in all of 2019.

That includes pistols, revolvers, rifles, shotguns and more.

With so many weapons seized at the border with restricted travel, Local 4 Defenders want to know how could this be happening?

The CBP’s Detroit field office said they’ve seized AR-15s, hunting rifles, revolvers and just about every type of semi-automatic handgun on the market, all seized at Michigan ports of entry -- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, the Ambassador Bridge, the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron and even the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie.

In 2019, only 62 firearms were seized. So far this year, 81 firearms and 4,000 rounds of ammunition have been seized during a period of restricted travel due to COVID-19. Only essential travel is allowed, so Local 4 Defenders asked CBP why is this happening? The agencies said many of the guns are coming from passengers attempting to enter the U.S, many denies entry into Canada and turned around to be found with illegal weapons.

Anyone with legal firearms, such as hunters, are required to file a form through the state department before they try to cross the border with firearms.

