Shelby Township to offer drive-thru voting this Saturday amid COVID-19 pandemic

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Township officials will be holding a drive-thru voting event this Saturday in Shelby Township.
Residents will be able to drive to the Township Hall, fill out an absentee ballot form and vote there.
The drive-thru voting event will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Members of the clerk’s staff will be there to assist voters.
Residents can either fill out the absentee ballots there, or take them home to complete them.
The drive-thru voting event will take place at the Shelby Township Hall located at 52700 Van Dyke Avenue.
