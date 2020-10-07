69ºF

Shelby Township to offer drive-thru voting this Saturday amid COVID-19 pandemic

Event will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Stacks of ballot envelopes waiting to be mailed are seen at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. North Carolina is scheduled to begin sending out more than 600,000 requested absentee ballots to voters on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Township officials will be holding a drive-thru voting event this Saturday in Shelby Township.

Residents will be able to drive to the Township Hall, fill out an absentee ballot form and vote there.

The drive-thru voting event will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Members of the clerk’s staff will be there to assist voters.

Residents can either fill out the absentee ballots there, or take them home to complete them.

The drive-thru voting event will take place at the Shelby Township Hall located at 52700 Van Dyke Avenue. If you need more information click here.

