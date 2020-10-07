Shelby Township to offer drive-thru voting this Saturday amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Township officials will be holding a drive-thru voting event this Saturday in Shelby Township.

Residents will be able to drive to the Township Hall, fill out an absentee ballot form and vote there.

The drive-thru voting event will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Members of the clerk’s staff will be there to assist voters.

Residents can either fill out the absentee ballots there, or take them home to complete them.

The drive-thru voting event will take place at the Shelby Township Hall located at 52700 Van Dyke Avenue. If you need more information click here.