17-year-old girl sexually assaulted inside Walmart store in Saline, police say

SALINE, Mich. – Police in Pittsfield Township are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl inside a Walmart store.

Police said officers were flagged down by employees of the store to report that the girl had been assaulted by an unknown suspect.

Police said interviews and investigation led them to believe the man shown in the photos above is the suspect. He’s accused of approaching the 17-year-old Monroe girl inside the store, grabbing her and sexually assaulting her.

The incident happened on Tuesday at 10:40 a.m. The suspect fled the store and the girl sought help from employees, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department.

Confidential TIP line: 734-822-4958 (Detective Bureau)

General Information: 734-822-4911 (Front Desk)

Request Police Response: 734-994-2911 (Metro Dispatch)

