Here’s what Gov. Whitmer said about group of Michiganders' plot to kidnap her

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke Thursday after the FBI uncovered a plot by a group of Michigan residents to kidnap her, hold her hostage and try her for treason.

So far, federal and state officials have charged 13 people, including 12 Michiganders. Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft were named in the criminal complaint. Croft is a Delaware resident.

Charges were later announced against Paul Bellar, Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null, William Null, Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison.

“When I put my hand on the Bible and took the oath of office 22 months ago, I knew this job would be hard,” Whitmer said. “But I’ll be honest, I never could have imagined anything like this.”

In the criminal complaint, the FBI described how the group surveilled Whitmer’s vacation home, experimented with explosive devices and even discussed killing her after the abduction.

Through confidential informants and undercover agents, the FBI gained access to audio recordings, ground messages and secret meetings as the group plotted for months, according to court records.

Whitmer thanked the FBI and state troopers who took down the people involved.

“As a mom with two teenage daughters and three step-sons, my husband and I are eternally grateful to everyone who put themselves in harm’s way to keep our family safe,” Whitmer said.

She talked about the difficulties of 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, saying, “None of us has faced a challenge like COVID-19. Not in our lifetimes.”

“I’ve said it many times: We are not one another’s enemy,” Whitmer said. “This virus is our enemy, and this enemy is relentless."

Whitmer said the pandemic should be a time of national unity, but put the blame on President Donald Trump for that not being the case.

“Our head of state has spent the last seven months denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division,” Whitmer said.

