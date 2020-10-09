Meijer seeks to hire more than 1,000 new workers in southeast Michigan

DETROIT – Grocery store giant Meijer is hiring more than 1,000 new workers in southeast Michigan.

The opportunities at Detroit, Flint and Ann Arbor-area stores include part-time and short term seasonal positions that range from cashiers and third-shift stockers to meat cutters and cake decorators.

Additionally, the stores are looking for team members to assist with its Meijer Pickup service. Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills.

Meijer team members receive weekly pay, team member discounts, paid parental leave, educational reimbursement, and flexible scheduling. They also have career advancement opportunities, access to health insurance options and the option for 401k retirement planning.

Meijer was recently named one of the Midwest’s “Great Places to Work” for the second year in a row.

Potential candidates can also begin the hiring process by applying online here.

