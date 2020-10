Published: October 9, 2020, 4:50 am Updated: October 9, 2020, 5:22 am

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – One person has been shot in a home invasion in West Bloomfield.

Police told Local 4, three men broke into a home on Janet, in the area of Hiller and Greer in the Windrift Pond subdivision.

A man inside was shot. His condition is unknown.

West Bloomfield shooting investigation

Police do not have a description of the three gunmen yet.

