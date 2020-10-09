Watch live: Detroit Mayor Duggan, chief public health officer to issue COVID-19 order

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the city’s chief public health officer, Denise Fair, are expected to issue a public health order on Friday regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the order is meant to protect Detroit residents and businesses. On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a new order restricting gathering sizes, requiring face coverings and limiting some businesses in Michigan.

The order requires masks at indoor and outdoor gatherings that involve people from different households. It also requires that bars close indoor common areas and indoor gatherings are prohibited in most areas where alcohol is sold.

