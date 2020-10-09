Wayne County clarifies 4 of Gov. Whitmer’s coronavirus restrictions are still in effect

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County issued a new emergency order Friday that clarifies four of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions will remain in effect.

Executive Warren Evans issued the order to clear up confusion after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Whitmer didn’t have the authority to issue emergency orders without approval from the state legislature.

LIST: Michigan counties issue emergency coronavirus orders after state Supreme Court ruling

In response, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a new order requiring masks, restricting gatherings and limiting some businesses in the state. Several counties have issued their own regulations since the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Wayne County announced Whitmer’s orders are in effect now until at least Oct. 23. Specifically, these four rules were highlighted:

Everyone must wear face masks in public spaces. Group events have to be limited to people or fewer. Arenas and entertainment events with fixed seating can fill up to 20% capacity to allow for social distancing. Protections for residents of long-term care facilities must continue. Businesses have to screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms.

Wayne County school districts are also required to continue following the Return to School plan outlined by the state.

“We are keeping the COVID-19 rules and regulations in place from before the Michigan Supreme Court ruled on the governor’s authority to issue them,” Evans said. “Wayne County’s order is simple: keep wearing masks in public; no group events larger than 10 people or 20% attendance per 1,000 square-feet of space; and, employers must still provide health screenings for employees working in public areas or with the public. These are the rules we are accustomed to and they are the rules we are going to follow until there is clearer direction from the state.

“Wayne County residents and businesses recognize the importance these health safety measures play in reducing the spread of COVID-19, and we have seen strong compliance across our 43 communities. This order just makes it clear that Wayne County is going to continue with the public health safety rules everyone is accustomed to and that are showing results in slowing the spread of this disease.”