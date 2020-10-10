Eric Trump to host campaign event at Michigan gun store on Tuesday

DETROIT – Eric Trump is scheduled to campaign in Michigan on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The event will be held at Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson, Michigan. It begins at noon with doors opening to attendees beginning 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The president’s son will hold another Make America Great Again event the same day in Northfield, Minnesota. He is the third child and second son of President Donald Trump.

“At these events, Eric Trump will share President Donald J. Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda with the American people,” read a statement from the Trump campaign announcing the event Friday.

HOW TO VOTE