65ºF

Local News

Eric Trump to host campaign event at Michigan gun store on Tuesday

President’s son holding event at Huron Valley Guns

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: News, Politics, Michigan, Michigan Politics, Elections 2020, Elections, Decision 2020, Donald Trump, Eric Trump, White House
Eric Trump speaks to Jacksonville supporters at M. Gay Constructors.
Eric Trump speaks to Jacksonville supporters at M. Gay Constructors. (WJXT)

DETROIT – Eric Trump is scheduled to campaign in Michigan on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The event will be held at Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson, Michigan. It begins at noon with doors opening to attendees beginning 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The president’s son will hold another Make America Great Again event the same day in Northfield, Minnesota. He is the third child and second son of President Donald Trump.

“At these events, Eric Trump will share President Donald J. Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda with the American people,” read a statement from the Trump campaign announcing the event Friday.

HOW TO VOTE

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: