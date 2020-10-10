Michigan sheriff spotted at rally with men charged in scheme to kidnap, kill governor

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. – Two men charged in the kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have ties to a Michigan sheriff.

Suspects Michael and William Null who are brothers have been spotted protesting against Whitmer next to Barry County Sheriff, Dar Leaf.

William Null was seen on stage with the sheriff at a protest against the governor’s stay-at-home order in Grand Rapids this May.

Leaf says he has no regrets about sharing the stage with him.

While being asked about the situation in an interview Leaf said, “It is just a charge, and they say a plot to kidnap and you got to remember that. Are they trying to kidnap? Because a lot of people are angry with the governor, and they want her arrested. So are they trying to arrest or was it a kidnap attempt?”

The sheriff did say he feels for the governor and that no one should be threatened with violence.

RELATED