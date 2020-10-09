Lake Orion neighborhood shocked by FBI’s arrest of alleged domestic terrorist

LAKE ORION, Mich. – A total of 13 people are facing charges in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

One of the suspects, Shawn Fix, faced a judge via video on Friday from the Antrim County Jail.

The 38-year-old suspect is from Belleville. He is charged with providing support for terrorist acts and carrying a gun during the commission of a felony.

Fix has pleaded not guilty. Meanwhile, there is new insight into how the FBI among others located and arrested all of the suspects.

There is also emerging information on one of the defendant’s background. Video obtained by the Local 4 Defenders showed the FBI rolling down Beach Drive near Lake Orion. The video featured SUVs led by an armored vehicle.

“Right here on Beach Drive nothing happens on Beach Drive,” said John Carson, a resident in the area.

Carson says when the FBI raided the home of Daniel Harris it was a big operation involving protective tactics. Agents were very concerned about Harris who they believe is an alleged domestic terrorist.

“Boom a flash bang grenade,” said Carson.

The woman at the Harris home did not come to the door, but now we know that the FBI says Harris was one of the men at the center of the plot to kidnap and kill Whitmer.

We’re told Harris has a wife and kids, but agents say he spent the last several months away from home planning and training to kidnap the governor or shoot her dead.

Many of the plans were caught on tape by an informant. In the federal complaint Harris is quoted as saying, "have one person go to her house, knock on the door and when she answers, just cap her.”

Harris the feds say even hosted a meeting with the others at his home only a stone’s throw away from Great Lakes Crossing.

“How could that happen here,” said Carson.