President Trump criticizes Gov. Whitmer in series of tweets after her comments on kidnapping plot

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday night criticizing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hours after Whitmer addressed the FBI uncovering a plot by a group of Michigan residents to kidnap her.

“Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job. She locked down her state for everyone, except her husband’s boating activities. The Federal Government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan," Trump said on Twitter.

“My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced... today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist—while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities... I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence. Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President! Governor Whitmer—open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches!”

Thirteen people have been charged in the plot.

On Thursday, Whitmer thanked the FBI and state troopers who took down the people involved.

She also talked about the difficulties of 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, saying, “None of us has faced a challenge like COVID-19. Not in our lifetimes.”

“I’ve said it many times: We are not one another’s enemy,” Whitmer said. “This virus is our enemy, and this enemy is relentless.”

Whitmer said the pandemic should be a time of national unity, but put the blame on President Donald Trump for that not being the case.

“Our head of state has spent the last seven months denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division,” Whitmer said.