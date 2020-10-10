Rochester Hills burglar fled scene with stolen items after being confronted by homeowner

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a Rochester Hills home invasion that happened on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Avalon Road in Rochester Hills at around 7 p.m. yesterday after an active home invasion was reported. The caller told police that the suspect fled in an older model Chevrolet Silverado.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported that she and her mother came home and noticed a truck parked in the driveway.

Assuming it was the roofing company, the victim drove around the truck and parked in the attached garage.

She and her mother walked to the side door, discovered that it was open and saw broken glass on the ground.

The man then exited with a bedsheet and blanket in his hands. Police say the burglar told the victims someone broke into the home and he had knocked that person down in the hallway.

The victim didn’t believe it and told the man she knew he had items belonging to her. Afterward the suspect ran to his truck, threw the stolen items in the bed of it and fled the scene.

The burglar has been described as White between 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, cleanly shaved and has a thin build. He was dressed in blue jeans, a plaid jacket and grungy in appearance.

An evidence technician processed the scene. The suspect’s vehicle was never located and the incident remains under investigation.

READ MORE