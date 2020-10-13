5 suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot to be in federal court Tuesday in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Five men accused in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are scheduled for a hearing Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

Those to be in court are Adam Fox, of Grand Rapids; Ty Garbin, of Hartland; Kaleb Franks, of Waterford; Daniel Harris, of Lake Orion; and Brandon Caserta, of Canton. A sixth person, Barry Croft, is in Delaware and being transported back to Michigan.

The six men are accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer outside of her northern Michigan vacation home. According to federal officials, the men conducted surveillance of the home.

“State police is in charge of security and I’ve never felt unsafe. I’m keeping a regular schedule and will not be deterred," Whitmer said.

Whitmer has continued to go out and campaign for fellow Democrats since the plot was uncovered. Whitmer knew there were threats but did not know the extent of them until all was revealed last Thursday.