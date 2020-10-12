'I’m not going to be deterred’: Michigan Gov. Whitmer opens up about domestic terror plot to kidnap her

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer opened up to Local 4 about how she felt hearing about the domestic terror plot to kidnap her.

“State police is in charge of my security and I’ve never felt unsafe so I’m keeping the regular schedule and I’m not going to be deterred,” she said. “Seeing the ample information about the people involved in this plot and all the political activity that has taken place. They were on stage with leaders from the Republicans, leaders from the Legislature in recent months.”

Whitmer said she never felt in any immediate danger, but credits Michigan State Police for making sure she was safe. She didn’t know about the full attack the men were planning.

“We didn’t have any impact, in terms of our schedule. I was briefed by the state police based on the allegations that were surrounding me. I was not aware of other aspects to what the plot was about,” Whitmer said.

One thing remains clear, Whitmer’s disapproval of President Donald Trump not speaking out against these type of crimes to begin with.

“And when the leader of our country doesn’t condemn it, when they actually say words that could encourage it -- it creates an inherently dangerous situation for all of us,” she said. “These are domestic terrorists that are intimidating and threatening our fellow Americans.”

