FBI: Domestic terror group plotting against Gov. Whitmer also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

The domestic terror group accused of plotting against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also discussed kidnapping the governor of Virginia, according to FBI testimony.

Five Michigan men -- Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Daniel Harris, Kaleb Franks and Brandon Caserta -- appeared in court Tuesday after being charged with conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer.

FBI Special Agent Richard Trask testified that the group discussed targeting multiple governors during a June 6 meeting in Dublin, Ohio.

“Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” the criminal complaint says. “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”

Trask said that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam -- he referred to him as “the governor of Virginia,” not specifically by name -- was another government official discussed as a target because of his handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Both Whitmer and Trask are Democratic governors.

While the FBI investigation uncovered specific details about the men plotting to kidnap or kill Whitmer, it’s unclear if there was any further discussion about Northam after the meeting in Dublin.

Three of the men charged in a domestic terror plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer actually signed up, trained and plotted ways to shoot and kill her, according to FBI testimony.

Whitmer on kidnapping plot: ‘They’re not militias. They’re domestic terrorists’

Officials said Ty Garbin, Daniel Harris, Kaleb Franks -- who were all charged with conspiracy to kidnap the governor -- were “all in” on actually killing Whitmer.

Adam Fox (WDIV)

Ty Garbin (WDIV)

Daniel Harris (WDIV)

Kaleb Franks (WDIV)