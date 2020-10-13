Man in custody after Eastpointe police make contact with woman believed to have been held against her will

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Officers discovered a woman who is believed to have been held against her will.

Eastpointe police officers were dispatched to a residence on 9 Mile Road and Dale Avenue on Monday at 2:30 p.m. for a welfare check.

When they arrived it was discovered that a woman was being held against her will by an unknown person, police said. Officers established a perimeter and made contact with the woman.

Thirty minutes after making contact with the woman, she fled her residence and went to officers. Police went into her residence and found a man in his 40s and a stolen handgun.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the Eastpointe Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said the victim is doing well. The suspect is expected to be arraigned either later Tuesday or on Wednesday.

