Victims testify in sexual assault case involving men from Eastern Michigan University fraternity

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A former Eastern Michigan University student charged with others in a string of sexual assaults that occured during his time as a student heard from his victims in court on Tuesday.

Dustyn Durbin is facing 15 separate charges in connection to the alleged assaults. Several witnesses spoke in front of Judge Cedric Simpson on Tuesday.

The alleged crimes date back to 2014. For hours on Tuesday, victims told the judge what happened to them.

“I just told him to stop, ‘I want to go home. I don’t want to do this,’” a victim told the court.

The victims said the men who assaulted them were fraternity brothers. One of the victims said she repeatedly told Durbin to stop.

