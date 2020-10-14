Community mourns loss of Pershing High School student killed in crash

DETROIT – A student at Pershing High School was killed in a crash while driving home from work Tuesday.

Detroit Public Schools Community District superintendent, Dr. Nikolai Vitti, said Ga’heime Griffin was a young man doing all the right things. Not just a good student, but a good person.

The Pershing High School senior was a passenger in his friend’s vehicle. Police said the three friends were heading home from work late Monday night when the driver lost control and struck a pole. Deshawn Greer and Christopher Burks were seriously injured with broken bones and one suffering a broken neck, but Griffin did not survive.

Griffin was on the Honor Roll, the National Honor Roll, Student Leadership, GM Student Corp. and played varsity football, basketball, baseball and cross country. Those who knew him said his greatest accomplishment had simply been being a great human being.

A fundraiser has been set up in Ga’heime’s honor. You can donate here.

